Dr Tumi releases new song ‘Udumo’ and shares his interest of pimping cars

Gospel singer Dr Tumi’s new single is already a chart-topper.

On Friday the multi-talented and awarding winning musician released the song Udumo, Live at Pont De Val. The song has become a fans’ favourite, charting on the top 10 on Apple Music and number one of the gospel charts just hours into its release. In the lead up to the new release, Dr Tumi – real name Tumisang Makweya – hosted a live session on Facebook where fans could ask him anything.

He says his music is inspired by how much God loves him the way he is and that people shouldn’t strive for perfection. When asked what he would be if he wasn’t an artist or a medical doctor, he said he would love to flip houses or “pimp” cars.

“I’d probably flip houses or I’d flip cars, I love cars. I grew up knowing that my dad loved fixing cars and I used to help him do that. I would have my own pimp my ride type of view if I wasn’t a gospel singer.”

We #9 on all charts and #1 on the gospel charts fam. Thank you so much ???????????????? #UdumoOutNow pic.twitter.com/mClZJC4inA — Dr Tumi (@DrTumisang) October 9, 2020





Fans were calling Udumo the live performance version the most powerful gospel song yet from artists, with #UdumoOutNow trending on many Twitter timelines.





#UdumoOutNow my new song can’t wait for Sunday to start this song at church pic.twitter.com/ILXafgEuXx — ???? (@Kambi_Mohlala) October 9, 2020

This song he been deep in my spirit ????❤ #UdumoOutNow pic.twitter.com/jl083vNXBr — Kelebogile???? (@kelemoshane) October 9, 2020

Dr Tumi stole the show during the auditions of Idols season 16 with his appearance catching the eye of many viewers and fans alike. Viewers thought Dr Tumi was very academic, true the fact that he is a doctor by profession and that his critique was constructive.

