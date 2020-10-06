Music and streaming 6.10.2020 06:25 pm

Master KG gets a nod at MTV Europe Music Awards

Citizen reporter
Master KG gets a nod at MTV Europe Music Awards

Master KG. Photo: Instagram

The ‘Jerusalema’ hit maker has been nominated at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards in the category for Best African Act.

Master KG has scored a big international nomination.

The Jerusalema hit maker has been nominated at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards in the category for Best African Act.

The music producer and beat maker is nominated alongside other African giants such as Burna Boy, Rema from Nigeria, Sheebah, Gaz Mawete and fellow South African artists Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa.

Fans can vote on the MTV EMA’s website.

Master KG was very happy with the nomination and asked his fans to vote for him. The star has had a hugely successful year with his music, particularly the global success of Jerusalema being covered in many languages and the dance challenges going viral.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Journos assaulted in Senekal court chaos as farmers go on rampage

Breaking News Pics and Video: Shots fired, as police and farmers clash outside farm murder court case

Covid-19 Trump leaves hospital, pulls off mask as he reaches White House (video)

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, lightning kills two in Gauteng, Sedibeng manager’s assassination and spotlight on Dudu Myeni

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: SA breaches 17,000 death mark


today in print

Read Today's edition