Master KG gets a nod at MTV Europe Music Awards

Master KG has scored a big international nomination.

The Jerusalema hit maker has been nominated at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards in the category for Best African Act.

Congratulations to @MasterKGsa who have been nominated for the Best African Act Category at the 2020 @mtvema MTV EUROPEAN MUSIC AWARDS. Voting is now open at https://t.co/d0flmJbwEB #MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/4xlbWsf9WC — MTV Base Africa (@MTVBaseAfrica) October 6, 2020

The music producer and beat maker is nominated alongside other African giants such as Burna Boy, Rema from Nigeria, Sheebah, Gaz Mawete and fellow South African artists Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa.

Fans can vote on the MTV EMA’s website.

Master KG was very happy with the nomination and asked his fans to vote for him. The star has had a hugely successful year with his music, particularly the global success of Jerusalema being covered in many languages and the dance challenges going viral.

