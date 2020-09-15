Did AKA just name his new song after Cassper Nyovest?

Just when fans thought the beef between the Cassper Nyovest and AKA was over and that Cassper had moved on to new rivals, AKA decided to go and stoke the fires of their dying rivalry.

At least according to fans who are suspecting that the ‘Lion King’ and ‘Mufasa’ references on his upcoming ‘Bhovamania’ project could be references to Nyovest, who fondly refers to himself as ‘Mufasa’.

This after AKA released the tracklist for the project which he has compartmentalised according to “mind, body and soul”.

Did I just see MUFASA in your tracklist wena AKA? pic.twitter.com/UvNMKLMyzr — T A P L O W ♍ (@thapelo_mof) September 12, 2020

Y’all love the beef!? Can’t you just appreciate someone project without always mentioning someone? Ay it’s boring now mxm, how I wish this shit can fade away it’s dry now. — Skhura???????????? (@SkhuraOmen) September 12, 2020

U can’t do anything without mentioning cassper????????the guy gives u turf times u can’t breath properly he is on yo neck — Davie kabango (@tsebeh2) September 12, 2020

Waiting to hear the Mufasa track. ???????? pic.twitter.com/BRRF636kSf — ???? K!DO???? (@kios_ky) September 12, 2020

Cassper recently released a project of his own titled Any Minute Now or AMN for short in dedication to his first child, a boy that was born earlier this week.

I thought you loved me. https://t.co/W7WW8v9CDD — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 11, 2020

When asked for his thoughts on his rival’s project, AKA admitted to having heard it, stating that “it doesn’t sound too bad”.

I haven’t listened to it but from the snippets I’ve heard it doesn’t sound too bad. https://t.co/9nTiyHN6Xp — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 12, 2020

This is a change in tune from a previous tweet where he told a follower that he generally does not listen to South African hip hop.

The last SA Hip Hop Album I listened to was Candy Man. I generally don’t listen to SA Hip Hop albums because I don’t want to know who’s doing what and what they sound like. https://t.co/68GIDpuQf1 — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 12, 2020

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

