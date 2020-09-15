Music and streaming 15.9.2020 12:07 pm

Did AKA just name his new song after Cassper Nyovest?

Citizen reporter
AKA and Cassper Nyovest | Images: Instagram

The rapper piqued fans’ curiosity when he made mention of the ‘Lion King’ and ‘Mufasa’ on his upcoming EP.

Just when fans thought the beef between the Cassper Nyovest and AKA was over and that Cassper had moved on to new rivals, AKA decided to go and stoke the fires of their dying rivalry.

At least according to fans who are suspecting that the ‘Lion King’ and ‘Mufasa’ references on his upcoming ‘Bhovamania’ project could be references to Nyovest, who fondly refers to himself as ‘Mufasa’.

This after AKA released the tracklist for the project which he has compartmentalised according to “mind, body and soul”.

Cassper recently released a project of his own titled Any Minute Now or AMN for short in dedication to his first child, a boy that was born earlier this week.

When asked for his thoughts on his rival’s project, AKA admitted to having heard it, stating that “it doesn’t sound too bad”.

This is a change in tune from a previous tweet where he told a follower that he generally does not listen to South African hip hop.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

