LISTEN: Sam Smith teases new collaboration with Burna Boy

British pop star Sam Smith has announced a new collaboration with Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

Smith teased the single on social media on Wednesday, 29 July by posting a snippet of the song.

My Oasis will be released at 8.20pm (local time) on Thursday, 30 July.

❤️ so much love for you Burna. This is gonna be fun https://t.co/j5hNb1y6EM — samsmith (@samsmith) July 29, 2020

Earlier this year in April, Smith released a joint single with Demi Lovato titled I’m Ready.

Smith’s third album, originally called To Die For, was scheduled to be released on 1 May. However, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the singer decided to postpone the record’s release and change the title.

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions,” they said.

“I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date – both of which are to be confirmed at this time,” they added.

“Don’t worry though, there will be an album this year, I promise! But until then I am still going to bring out some new music over the new few months, which I’m incredibly excited about.”

Burna Boy’s last album, African Giant, was released in July 2019. He has since dropped a few singles and is gearing up to release his new album called Twice As Tall later this year.

He is also the first African to win the BET award for Best International Act for two years in a row.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.