LISTEN: Nasty C drops ‘Zulu’ mixtape

Nasty C has released his first international mixtape, titled Zulu, and fans are loving it.

The rapper collaborated with DJ Whookid, an American–Haitian hip hop DJ on the project, which is available on YouTube.

Speaking to Complex, Nasty C said: “It’s my first international mixtape collab. We put this together during lockdown, sending tracks back and forth and really got to know each other well during the process. I think our fans are gonna love it.”

Consisting of 11 songs, the tape also features South African rapper Crowned Yung as well as American rappers T.I and Mishlawi.

Nasty C and T.I also performed their track together They Don’t on the latest episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Zulu is already proving to be popular with fans, managing to rack up one million streams on music platform Audiomack.

Twitter has been abuzz with excited fans after the highly-anticipated project was released on 24 June.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

Nasty C is making hits while your favourite rapper is making babies #NastyCZuluMixtape pic.twitter.com/rJC0oLRca7 — Iebogang S (@XMAN_FRESH) June 24, 2020

The best ever. I listened to the whole entire mixtape at once, I mean every track is ????????????????????????????????????????Nasty C you the bomb???? ???????????????????????? — Sibusiso Tlhaholi (@Buda_cloudy) June 25, 2020

"Other rappers right now". After NASTY C dropped ZULU#NastyCZuluMixtape pic.twitter.com/GGdwpEe2Tp — Budddy B (@Budddy51790214) June 25, 2020

Nasty C is the best rapper in SA but you all aren't mature enough for that conversation. He's all about the music, no drama & doesn't talk shxt about other celebrities for clout. It's all about the art. #NastyCZuluMixtape — Mr Petty (@MrPetty14) June 25, 2020

I guess we know who the biggest rapper in SA is #NastyCZuluMixtape pic.twitter.com/J6sXvKtHB2 — Someone’s son (@reallordtanaka) June 24, 2020

