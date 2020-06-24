Music 24.6.2020 05:29 pm

JOOX is now available to DStv’s entire subscriber base

iStock

According to JOOX, partnerships like these provide value for the entertainment industry’s consumers, as well as those working in it directly at a time when the economy makes headway into a Covid-induced downturn.

DStv has announced that it will be expanding its enterprise deal with music-streaming app JOOX – meaning that the deal will now include DStv’s entire subscriber base.

Additionally, each household’s account will cater to up to four family members.

According to JOOX, that means that a potential 32 million South Africans will now have access to JOOX VIP.

“The VIP subscription is an ad-free experience of the extensive JOOX music and entertainment library, and includes front row seats to the app’s innovative live concerts that have included big-name artists such as Cassper Nyovest, Kwesta, and the Parlotones (upcoming this Sunday, 28th June at 6pm).”

“At a time when the South African economy makes headlong way into a Covid-induced downturn, partnerships like these provide value for the entertainment industry’s consumers, as well as those working in it directly. South African artists – who suffered from increases of instances of piracy during lockdown – find some needed respite with this apt, legal alternative now available to a massive portion of the local music-listening public,” said Joox in a statement.

JOOX is available for download on iOS and Android.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

