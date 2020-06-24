JOOX is now available to DStv’s entire subscriber base

DStv has announced that it will be expanding its enterprise deal with music-streaming app JOOX – meaning that the deal will now include DStv’s entire subscriber base.

Additionally, each household’s account will cater to up to four family members.

According to JOOX, that means that a potential 32 million South Africans will now have access to JOOX VIP.

“The VIP subscription is an ad-free experience of the extensive JOOX music and entertainment library, and includes front row seats to the app’s innovative live concerts that have included big-name artists such as Cassper Nyovest, Kwesta, and the Parlotones (upcoming this Sunday, 28th June at 6pm).”

????#BigLiveAnnouncement Tune in for our #JOOXBigLive performance feat the @parlotones on the 28th of June, get ready to #rocknroll to your favourite hits ????don't miss out! Tap ???? to set a reminder in-app right nowhttps://t.co/qhIqtbgVp4 pic.twitter.com/xU7xHM77Jf — jooxsouthafrica (@JOOXSouthAfrica) June 9, 2020

“At a time when the South African economy makes headlong way into a Covid-induced downturn, partnerships like these provide value for the entertainment industry’s consumers, as well as those working in it directly. South African artists – who suffered from increases of instances of piracy during lockdown – find some needed respite with this apt, legal alternative now available to a massive portion of the local music-listening public,” said Joox in a statement.

JOOX is available for download on iOS and Android.

