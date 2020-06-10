Supa Mega becomes first artist to have singles all top charts on same day of release

AKA camp has declared that the rapper breathed new life into South African hip-hop after he became the first artist to go number 1, 2 and 3 on the charts all on the same day of release.

This after “the multi-talented, multi-platinum and diamond-selling artist excited fans and industry with a triple drop of three new singles titled Cross My Heart, Energy and Monuments.”

According to his team, he has “single-handedly resurrected South African hip-hop” with this move.

“Cross My Heart is the first South African hip hop song to go number 1 across all genres on Apple Music and iTunes” downloads in the last 12 months and has already entered the radio charts top 20.”

AKA’s camp promises that if you stream all three tracks, you will be reminded why AKA is still one of the greatest to ever do to it in Africa.

