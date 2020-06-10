Music 10.6.2020 03:44 pm

Supa Mega becomes first artist to have singles all top charts on same day of release

Citizen reporter
Supa Mega becomes first artist to have singles all top charts on same day of release

Rapper AKA has decided to launch his own content hub called AKA TV | Image: Supplied

According to his team, he has “single-handedly resurrected South African hip-hop” with this move.

AKA camp has declared that the rapper breathed new life into South African hip-hop after he became the first artist to go number 1, 2 and 3 on the charts all on the same day of release.

This after “the multi-talented, multi-platinum and diamond-selling artist excited fans and industry with a triple drop of three new singles titled Cross My Heart, Energy and Monuments.”

According to his team, he has “single-handedly resurrected South African hip-hop” with this move.

View this post on Instagram

#CrossMyHeart ❤️ Link In Bio ????????

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

Cross My Heart is the first South African hip hop song to go number 1 across all genres on Apple Music and iTunes” downloads in the last 12 months and has already entered the radio charts top 20.”

AKA’s camp promises that if you stream all three tracks, you will be reminded why AKA is still one of the greatest to ever do to it in Africa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
I’ve been struggling during the pandemic – Sho Madjozi 26.6.2020
Sell watermelon juice to feed your family instead of alcohol – says Sizwe Dhlomo to AKA 24.6.2020
Twitter war brewing over Nigerian wedding guests moshing to heavy metal 23.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 