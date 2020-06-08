Scorpion Kings drop music project ‘Six Stings’

During this pandemic the one thing that has kept people sane is music. People incorporate it into their Instagram stories while they bake banana bread and make amagwinya or play their favourite songs as they try to fall asleep.

The award-winning DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small had been working hard on their highly anticipated event, Scorpion Kings: Live at Sun Arena, scheduled for 11 April. But, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event was postponed to 9 August.

Their fans could not help but feel sad so Maphorisa and De Small decided to treat them to six projects that they could listen to from now until 9 August to help keep their spirits up.

The story behind these six projects consists of three elements – DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Porryland studio. The six projects are available on all music platforms.

Daliwonga

Daliwonga caught the amapiano industry’s attention when he featured on the hit single “Yelele” by Kelvin Momo. He released an EP with LuuNineleven last year called Simatasatasa and the hit single “Friends With Benefits” had everyone singing, “Hayi, ang’funi mjolo!” at festive season parties.

On the road, he caught the attention of Maphorisa and De Small and cracked an official invite to Porryland. “He sounded fresh and had a great energy. We wanted to bring him in, teach him how to hone his talents and develop him into a strong artist,” said Maphorisa.

On Daliwonga’s first night at Porryland, he recorded his new single “Tester with King Monada”. A month later his EP, Uyang’testa, was completed.

Mas Musiq and Aymos

Mas Musiq and DJ Maphorisa have been working together for three years. Mas introduced Maphorisa and De Small to Aymos, who had just dropped Zaka Zaka. Mas added an Amapiano beat and the remix was a hit.

Mas Musiq then released his EP Mambisa. After touring the country, Aymos got his invite to Porryland and released “eMcimbini”. Maphorisa saw they worked together well and suggested they collaborate on a project.

Mdu aka Trp and Bongza

Mdu aka Trp and Bongza made noise in the amapiano streets with their underground hit, “Blood Service”. They were invited to Porryland and after hearing what they had already begun working on, Maphorisa and De Small felt that they could work with their material.

Their EP Pulling Up Project is available on all music platforms.

Kabza De Small

Apart from amapiano enthusiasts, South Africa was introduced to award-winning DJ De Small through his hit singles “Umshove”, “Shaya” and “Amabele”.

Proving, again, that he never sleeps, De Small added to the Pretty Girls Love Amapiano collection with his latest offering available on all music platforms.

“This one is for the hardcore amapiano fans who really love instrumental amapiano. It is for the streets and the DJs,” said De Small.

Madumane

You may have heard Madumane on tracks like “Love You Tonight” by MFR Souls, “Wamuhle” by DJ Stokie or “Hello” by the Scorpion Kings. Now he is dropping his EP Madumane on all music platforms.

Who is Madumane, you ask? “Madumane is whatever I feel like doing whether it is rap, hip-hop or afrobeat. There are no rules. I love playing with my voice and I decided to name that guy Madumane,” said DJ Maphorisa.

The lead single of the EP is a track titled “Bentley”, featuring Cassper Nyovest and Howard.

Scorpion Kings

There’s no denying that we cannot remember what life was like before the Scorpion Kings burst onto the scene with their debut album.

While we were dancing to hits like “Amantombazane” and “Vula Vala” featuring Nokwazi, the Scorpion Kings dropped The Return of Scorpion Kings and dominated December last year with hits like “Lorch” featuring Semi Tee, Miano and Kammu Dee; “Sandton” featuring Focalistic, Kamo Mphela and Bontle Smith; and “Indaba Ka Bani” featuring Kamazu and Mas Musiq.

Now they are dropping Scorpion Kings: Once Upon a Time in Lockdown, to lift South Africa’s morale.

