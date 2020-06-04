Music 4.6.2020 02:37 pm

WATCH: Rising star Mvzzle talks about working with SA’s leading artists

Refilwe Modise
Music producer Mvzzle. Refilwe Modise

Having struck platinum on his first attempt, music lovers can certainly expect more hit records.

2019 was a monumental year for Limpopo native Mvzzle with the breakout success of DJ Zinhle’s hit record Umlilo featuring Rethabile.

Born Gift Morukhuladi in Musina, Limpopo, the hitmaker — whose father was the bandmaster of the South African Army band — has grown in leaps and bounds from his early days producing music using Reason 4 software.

He sat down with The Citizen for a one-on-one interview at his home and studio on the East Rand.

Today his name and music are mentioned amongst some of the world’s finest – the likes of DJ Zinhle and Black Motion, who feature Mvzzle on their upcoming album in celebration of 10 years in existence.

The highly-anticipated song, titled Amandla and also featuring popular actor/musician Naakmusiq, is set to be a path maker for the young talent.

With a growing resume and co-signs from industry heavyweights, Mvzzle certainly is gearing up to be a mainstay in the hearts of South African audiences.

