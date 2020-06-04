WATCH: Rising star Mvzzle talks about working with SA’s leading artists

2019 was a monumental year for Limpopo native Mvzzle with the breakout success of DJ Zinhle’s hit record Umlilo featuring Rethabile.

Born Gift Morukhuladi in Musina, Limpopo, the hitmaker — whose father was the bandmaster of the South African Army band — has grown in leaps and bounds from his early days producing music using Reason 4 software.

He sat down with The Citizen for a one-on-one interview at his home and studio on the East Rand.

Today his name and music are mentioned amongst some of the world’s finest – the likes of DJ Zinhle and Black Motion, who feature Mvzzle on their upcoming album in celebration of 10 years in existence.

The highly-anticipated song, titled Amandla and also featuring popular actor/musician Naakmusiq, is set to be a path maker for the young talent.

Having struck gold or rather platinum (certified platinum status) on his first attempt, music lovers can certainly expect more hit records.

With a growing resume and co-signs from industry heavyweights, Mvzzle certainly is gearing up to be a mainstay in the hearts of South African audiences.

