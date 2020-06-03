Established and emerging artists collaborate to re-imagine your favourite African anthems

Set to premiere on Channel O next week, Remix Studio is a refreshing new concept that celebrates multi-dimensional creativity by providing a fluid space for beloved African musicians – established and emerging – to expand on fan-favourite anthems by reinterpreting them in a live setting, both sonically and visually.

Taking the idea of the conventional remix and pushing its limits, the concept is unique in that, in addition to the never-before-heard live rendition of the song that each episode will focus on, the artist is also styled in three different bespoke outfits that add a vibrant visual dimension to the remix experience.

Coupled with whimsically colourful graphics and sing-along lyrics that will appear on the screen, bonus verses, melodic interpolations, a cappella cadences, stripped-down ballads and masterful auto-tuned vocals, are among the diversely inspired deliveries you can expect to experience from some of the continent’s most exceptional artists.

These will include, AKA (South Africa), Sauti Sol (Kenya), Tresor (DRC), Tshego (South Africa), Lucille Slade (South Africa), Sió (South Africa), Aubrey Qwana (South Africa), Muzi (South Africa), Taylor Jade (Namibia), and Dee Koala (South Africa).

Each episode will also feature an exclusive interview with each performer that will allow viewers insight into the artistic process of crafting their song, as well as the deeper meanings behind the lyrics.

Rapper Dee Koala said in a statement: “As a young artist from Khayelitsha, knowing my voice will be heard across the African continent is just mind-blowing. Super amped to be the first artist featured on the new exciting show Remix Studio. I know this is gonna change everything.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA-ZJmfDpC4/

Remix Studio is set to premiere on Channel O this Friday afternoon at 5pm, and repeats every Saturday at 3pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.