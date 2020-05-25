Wonderboom to host livestream concert in bid to do good

South Africa’s premier rock group Wonderboom has taken the opportunity to use their first livestream performance as a platform to do good.

In solidarity with Gift of the Givers, they will perform this Friday in a bid to do something positive for the country.

Named Wonderworld, Wonderboom will play their hits live on 29 May at 8pm on YouTube Live, Facebook Live, Instagram Live and Mix93.8FM.

The event is absolutely free. However, people will have the opportunity to donate however much or little they want leading up to, during and after the performance through PayFast. Proceeds will go towards Gift of the Givers, the performance and production costs.

The Gift of the Givers Foundation is the largest disaster response, non-governmental organisation of African origin on the African continent. It works to unite people, with a common vision, to make a real and telling difference by serving mankind for the “greater good”.

Since its inception in 1992, the organisation has delivered life-saving goods and on-the-ground support for innumerable people, collectively valued at about R2.8 billion, in more than 43 countries.

Gift of the Givers restores the hope and dignity of the most vulnerable in their time of need, rebuilding prosperous communities and empowering leaders of tomorrow.

For more information visit wonderboom.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.