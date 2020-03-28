Daniel Baron aims to inspire hope with new song ‘All I See’

As many of us try and come to terms with what a lockdown means for our economy and country as a whole, pop star Daniel Baron hopes to ease some of the country’s anxiety as he drops his brand-new single “All I See” – the second single off his upcoming fourth studio album City of God and the Jungle Below.

The single comes weeks after the star returned to the music scene with his experimental record Cannibal. While that song showed off an edgier side of Daniel, the star goes back to his pop roots on All I See.

This kaleidoscopic pop spectacle takes an honest and raw glimpse into the mind of Daniel Baron and how he sees the world. In the lyrics, he admits to his own imperfections and touches on the current turbulent state of the world before alluding to how love can heal all.

“I want this song to be a beacon of hope, and perhaps something to ease the minds of those who hear it through these crazy and difficult times that our world is going through,” Daniel explains.

“It’s about how, even in the midst of what feels like doomsday, when I look into the eyes of my loved ones I am fuelled with hope for our lives and for the rest of the world. When love is present, the apocalyptic curtain falls and the world immediately feels like a heaven on earth.”

The song stands out due to the fact that it is riddled with melodic hooks and sing-along choruses, yet breaks the mould of the ordinary pop song structure as it transports you to a new unpredictable dimension for the thought-provoking ending.

Now couldn’t be a better time to release such an inspiring track.

“Music is a carrier of faith, hope and love. Songs have the power to do more than we know,” Daniel says.

The world has entered uncharted territory and now, more than ever, it’s important for us as humans to come together and do what’s right to flatten the curve so that we can limit the number of new Covid-19 infections and, in turn, prevent as many deaths as possible.

“Stay at home, listen to some music and spend quality time with your loved ones,” Daniel encourages. “Pray for our doctors, our leaders, the less fortunate, and for the sick. Pray for the world. And again, most importantly, stay at home.”

