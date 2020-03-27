Music 27.3.2020 03:19 pm

Nasty C signs deal with American record label Def Jam Recordings

Citizen reporter
Nasty C.

The rapper is the No 1 most-streamed South African artist on Apple Music for four years in a row.

Nasty C has signed an exclusive contract with Def Jam Recordings through a joint venture with Universal Music Africa.

The rapper made his official US debut on Thursday with his brand new single There They Go.

The song is the first track from Nasty C’s upcoming album ‘Zulu Man with Some Power’.

The music video for There They Go was also released on Thursday and shot on location in Nasty C’s hometown of Durban.

In an interview with Billboard, Nasty C expressed his excitement at working with the American label.

“It’s powerful to be a part of the Def Jam family. It’s an iconic record label and has made the careers of many of the artists I look up to.”

Def Jam Recordings interim chairman and CEO Jeff Harleston praised the rapper, calling him an international star with real talent.

“Nasty C is a unique and forward-thinking artist who is at the forefront of a new generation of rappers emerging from Africa.

“Def Jam is a globally recognised brand synonymous with excellence in hip-hop, and we are excited to welcome Nasty C – an international star with real vision and talent – into the family,” said Harleston.

