Party home alone with Lockdown House Party on Channel O

You may be under lockdown – but that doesn’t mean you can’t party. As long as it’s at home alone, of course.

We will all be following the confinement rules set out by the government but when the weekend arrives, everyone is going to want to let their hair down a bit.

Channel O (DStv Channel 320) together with Hunter’s Cider will be presenting Lockdown House Party from 27 March until 11 April every Friday and Saturday night from 6pm until midnight.

The show will be hosted by popular multitalented DJs PH and Shimza, who are guaranteed to get the party started.

The innovative duo previously launched an online livestreaming event Online Quarantine Party that attracted over 134,000 streams via Twitter in just six hours and eventually reached almost more than a million people across different platforms.

Now, the two DJs have partnered with Channel O and Hunter’s Cider to bring you Lockdown House Party.

Featured DJs include Dj Maphorisa, Black Motion, Dj Zinhle, MFR Souls, Earful Soul, Ms Cosmo, DJ Fresh, Mo Flava and many more. So get your besties onto Facetime and rage along virtually in your own living rooms to prerecorded sets from some of your favourite South African DJs.

It has been well-documented that people who are feeling sad, anxious or depressed can have their spirits lifted by listening to lively music, so it might be a good idea to get your whole family involved.

For just a few hours, put the outside worries of the world on hold and let the music lift you to new heights as you all dance along to the vibey beats.

