‘Binnelanders’ actor launches solo career with new single

Reynardt Hugo is one of South Africa’s favourite entertainers. He is best-known for his role as Dr Tertius Jonker on the popular kykNET soap opera, Binnelanders, and was a founding member of the acclaimed boy band, ADAM.

Now, this versatile star is on the brink of a brand new and exciting chapter in his music career, with the release of his debut single as a solo artist, Die Rivier, which is spreading on social media like wildfire.

This inspirational pop song, which he wrote with Abel Knobel and Sean Butler, is very personal to him because his own life served as inspiration for the lyrics.

“I have been walking around with the title in my head for a long time,” he said. “It’s about how the Lord saved me. About how I had to forgive myself for the things that I had done, and about the people I had to leave behind because of their bad influence on my life.”

Because it is not what you expect, the single immediately captures your attention when hearing it for the first time. It is also one of those songs that invites you to sing along and makes you feel motivated.

According to Hugo, it will appeal to all ages because it can mean different things to different people. “There are many people who are suffering but do not know how to ask for help. I hope this song will teach listeners to respect themselves and those around them because life is about more than just sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll,” he explained.

Hugo is a popular South African actor, musician, songwriter, motivational speaker and writer. He has been working in the entertainment industry since 2008. In 2010, he co-founded the award-winning boy band, ADAM, with Hugo Ludik.

Over the years, this popular group won numerous awards, performed at various music festivals and delivered various radio hits including Liefde Soldaat, Kasteel, Hoogtevrees, Sê My, Iets In Die Water. Unfortunately, the group split up at the end of 2019, after which the artist decided to pursue his solo music career.

Hugo was born in Durban but matriculated at Hoërskool Zwartkop in Centurion. Although he has always loved music, he only discovered that he could sing at the age of 17. He also only decided to become an actor after school and studied BA Drama at the University of Pretoria. After completing his degree, he landed a role in Binnelanders.

Over the years he has been part of several theatre and stage productions including Houtkruis, acted as master of ceremonies at various functions and starred in films such as Pretville and Vuil Wasgoed.

As part of ADAM, he released six albums, won several Ghoema, Huisgenoot Tempo and Sama music awards and even had the opportunity to open for the international group, Air Supply.

He described himself as a laidback animal and coffee lover who enjoys spending time with the woman in his life and their dogs.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.