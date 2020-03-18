Castle Lite Unlocks postponed

In light of the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the government’s strict actions in addressing the Covid-19 outbreak, Castle Lite has announced that the 2020 Castle Lite Unlocks concert scheduled for 12 June 2020 at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg has been postponed.

“We share the disappointment of our fans during this time of uncertainty, however, as a brand that cares for its consumers, we cannot ignore the growing concerns for health and safety as a result of the rapid spread of Covid-19 in South Africa and around the world. It is important to highlight that an event of this magnitude has multiple moving parts and for this reason, the brand is deliberating and will communicate further details around new date and tickets by the end of March 2020,” said Castle Lite brand director Silke Bucker in a statement.

The brand said they were currently in discussions with this year’s headline act, Cardi B, and all other stakeholders.

“We would like to assure you that Castle Lite Unlocks will take place as soon as it is safe to host the coolest Hip-Hop event in South Africa. We acknowledge the disappointing news for the thousands of fans who were excited to attend and witness Castle Lite Unlocks Cardi B, however, the health of our consumers, media and internal teams is always a priority.”

Additionally, the brand’s official ticketing merchant, TicketPro, would like to assure all patrons who have already purchased tickets to Castle Lite Unlocks that those tickets are still valid. However, the following procedures must be followed regarding ticket claims during this time:

Because Castle Lite Unlocks is merely postponed and not cancelled, consumers should hold on to their tickets until a new performance date has been announced. Consumers will then be able to exchange their tickets for the new performance date.

Should a consumer wish to no longer attend the experience, they will be able to obtain a full refund, details of which will be communicated once we have announced the new performance date.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.