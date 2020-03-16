Nicky Shage set to wow KZN audiences

Durbanite Nicky Shange was headhunted by legendary musician Busi Mhlongo as her backing vocalist in 1998.

In 2001, she moved to Johannesburg to join the gospel group Joyous Celebration. Shortly afterwards, she did backing vocals for Thandiswa Mazwai, Malaika and the Jaziel Brothers, to name a few.

Shange was noticed by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa whom she worked and travelled all around the world with. She also worked with Themba Mkhize and Sibongile Khumalo.

In 2015, Shange moved back to Durban where she is focusing on her solo career. She has been performing all around KZN honing her craft and is in the process of recording her live album.

An all-round artist who likes to experiment with different genres, it is not easy to pin her down to one genre. She ranges from soulful, African rhythms to jazz.

Her passion for music shines through in her performances. Her band consists of Bernard Mndaweni (bass), Sanele Phakathi (keyboards) and Sbu Zondi (drums).

“The audience can expect soulful and African sounds at my show at Khadza de Khabza Art Centre in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, 22 March.

“Aside from songs by artists that have shaped me such as Busi Mhlongo, I will also perform some of my original music. I promise it will be a vibrant performance,” says Shange.

This performance is part of the Concerts SA venue circuit which aims to foster a love and support for live music in our communities, as well as anchor small and medium-sized venues in urban and rural Gauteng, KZN and the Western Cape.

Concerts SA is a joint South African/Norwegian live music development project housed within the SA Music Right Organisation (Samro) foundation.

Concerts SA receives financial, administrative and technical support from the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Foundation and Concerts Norway.

Working with musicians, promoters, venue owners and audiences, and providing support to the sector through research and skills development for music professionals, the project aims to build a vibrant and viable live music circuit in southern Africa.

It also aims to develop an interest in and appreciation of live music by showcasing music performances and conducting workshops at schools.

Info

Khadza de Khabza Art Centre, Sunday 22 March

Doors open 2pm. Show starts 3pm

Tickets available at the door for R40

