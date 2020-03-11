WATCH: Saudi opens up about his relationship with Ambitiouz Entertainment

Soweto native Saudi has been one of South Africa’s most promising young rappers since his emergence as one of the stars on the now controversial Ambitiouz Entertainment roster.

In 2017 he released his first album, Drugs Inc, under Ambitiouz and followed that with a string successful collaborations and features with stablemates Sjava, Emtee Miss Pru and others.

It was his appearance on DJ Citi Lyts’ 2016 hit song Vura that Saudi cemented himself as a household name in the local music scene.

In 2018 he was featured on the soundtrack of the Academy Award-winning Black Panther movie, alongside superstars Kendrick Lamar, 2Chainz and Schoolboy Q – an experience that opened him up to the highs and lows of the music industry.

He has since left Ambitiouz Entertainment and has recently released his Drips Leak mixtape. He has also been included in the Bacardi Sound of Rum campaign, which curates and celebrates local music and culture.

In a sit down with The Citizen, he talks in-depth about his journey thus far.

