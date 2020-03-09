Lance James: A lasting legacy

Last week week, South Africa lost one of its true music legends. Lance James died on Monday at the age of 81, leaving behind a nearly six-decade career that was highly influential.

Following his death, the music community mourned James not just for his career and immense talent, but how he helped establish other careers and influenced major musical events around South Africa.

One of his contemporaries in the same market is Jurie Els, one of Afrikaans music’s best-selling artists.

Els said on Facebook: “He’s been a part of my life since 1974 and now he’s gone. I’ll miss my dear friend and colleague every day for the rest of my life.

“I can honestly say that in my entire life, I have come across only a few people whom I have found to be as gentle, kind, forgiving and selfless as Lance James.

“I salute you, Big Daddy, for who you were and what you meant to me and so many others. I know you are at peace now. Till we meet again.”

James’ impactful life also played out at the SABC where he mentored and became a friendly face for young journalists.

Frans Swart, now chief executive of Lefra Productions which manages a number of music festivals in South Africa and Namibia, shared on Facebook how James helped his career.

“I met Lance for the first time in 1977 at the SABC when I was a young journalist. His Springbok Radio show Keep It Country on Sundays was one of the most popular programmes on South African radio.

“He was one of the founders and managers at Springbok Radio – then one of the most popular radio stations in South Africa.

“Country is huge in South Africa, it attracts 20,000 people annually to the Rand Easter Show, and James is the precursor to that.

“He didn’t get the title of ‘The Big Daddy of Country’ without reason. With his radio slot he made so many country singers stars.

“I was shaking in my pants. I was 20 and I had to write an article about the famous Lance James. “I walk into his office. It’s a friendly greeting, the same type of greeting we had over the years.

“His secretary brought in some tea. He made me feel comfortable. We chat like old friends. And from 1977 I am good friends with Lance, for 43 years.

“He heard about my interest in radio. He invited me to sit in on the show Sunday evenings. In that time he taught me so much about radio, that it was the foundation of my career in radio.

“He was a wonderful mentor, who gave me so much of his knowledge. There was only good in Lance James.”

Swart would go on to collaborate for years with James at the Country Legends productions at Carnival City. These were sold-out shows.

“For him nothing was ever too much to ask. He did media interviews, promotions – he would chat to fellow artists and made sure the show was a success.

“And on stage, he had the purest voice and the biggest stage presence,” Swart said.

James was also very private until 2015, when he released his autobiography Dankie. The book, compiled by Francois van Oudtshoorn, gave insight into his life.

“James is synonyms with Springbok Radio. Whether he was doing Munt uit Musiek after the one o’clock news or Keep it Country on Sundays.

“With his instantly recognisable cowboy hat and his shy smile – in this book we don’t want to look at his career but rather to introduce Lance James to fans and readers,” said Van Oudtshoorn.

“It was no easy task, since Lance doesn’t speak about himself that much. But eventually he gave a repertoire of anecdotes and information that not only casts a new light on his career – but something that will make fans revere him all over again.”

Van Oudtshoorn believes James will have a lasting impact on the local music scene in which he was so entrenched.

He leaves behind a seminal work: last year’s album Swan Song. The album contains the track Nothing Else Matters. A centrepiece of the song is a stunning one-take vocal that sees him almost speaking the lyrics – and his richly resonant voice takes the spotlight.

From country-infused tracks like The Glory of Love, As Long as I Live and The Pain of Loving You to a heartfelt tip-of-the-hat to his peers in an elegant take on The Staccatos’ version of Solomon Burke’s Cry To Me, the album is worthy of James’ 60-year artistic career.

Of the album, James said it’s a reflection of his life.

At the time of going to press, no date had been set for a memorial service.

