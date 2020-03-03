WATCH: Sketchy Bongo and Locnville talk new music

Twins and music duo Locnville, Andrew and Brian Chaplin, just released their new pop single 95 Skyline, produced by Durban-born Yuvir Pillay, also known as Sketchy Bongo.

Popular for dance music, the duo hinted at making amapiano songs. This includes remixing some of their tracks.

“I’m making some of the hottest piano stuff. We have a few remixes planned out within the next two months.”

The twin brothers said their latest single was inspired by the ’90s.

Part of the process of creating the song was to listen to music from popular ’90s bands like Blink 182 and My Chemical Romance to get deeper inspiration into the music of the decade and the skateboarding era.

