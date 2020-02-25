Music 25.2.2020 04:01 pm

Justin Bieber breaks records with new album ‘Changes’

AFP Relaxnews
Justin Bieber breaks records with new album ‘Changes’

Justin Bieber arrives for YouTube Originals' 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' premiere at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 Jan 2020. Picture: AFP

The Canadian superstar unveiled the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s ‘Purpose’ on 14 February.

According to Nielsen Music, Justin Bieber’s Changes amassed the equivalent of 231,000 sales in the United States in the first week of its release, including 135 million streams and 126,000 physical copies.

The sales of the album have likely been bolstered by deals that bundled the full-length with merchandise and tickets for Bieber’s upcoming world tour, kicking off on 14 May in Seattle, Washington.

Bieber’s latest studio offering also had the second-biggest opening for an album so far, behind Eminem’s surprise Music to Be Murdered by.

Most notably, Bieber became the youngest solo artist to score seven No. 1 albums, surpassing Elvis Presley’s previous 59-year-old record.

The King logged his seventh chart-topping album, 1961’s Blue Hawaii, when he was 26, while the Canadian vocalist dropped Changes at the age of 25.

As Billboard noted, the four members of the Beatles were all younger than Bieber when their 1966 Rubber Soul debuted at the top of the charts, with George Harrison being only 22 at the time.

Picture: Def Jam Recordings

In addition to breaking records, Bieber recently announced on his social media that a new visual from his best-selling Changes was on its way.

Details about the upcoming video are still scarce to this date, although it will follow the previously issued clips for “Yummy” and “Intentions”.

While his 10-part YouTube documentary is coming to an end, the hitmaker mentioned his plans to release a new visual album on Twitter, without revealing when the project would see the light of day.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
The international DJs who will be taking the stage at Ultra SA 24.2.2020
Justin Bieber becomes first artist to reach 50 million subscribers on YouTube 10.2.2020
22 things to know about A-ha ahead of their SA tour 5.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 