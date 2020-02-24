The international DJs who will be taking the stage at Ultra SA

The Ultra South Africa music festival is back with a three-stage lineup and a list of star DJs set to take the stage.

Joining DJ Snake, Black Coffee, Steve Aoki, Afrojack and The Return of Dash Berlin on the main stage, energetic house duo Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano will return to South Africa for the first time since 2013.

Their performance will showcase their Sexy By Nature brand, with its clear influences of afro, urban, soul and funk combined to create one seriously sensational set.

The Resistance stage is ramping up hugely in line with international music trends and Jamie Jones will headline Ultra South Africa’s Resistance for his first-ever performance in the country. Luciano and CamelPhat will add to the heat.

Regional artists added to the bill on the Main stage and the BudX stage include Sho Majozi, DJ Zinhle, Aero Manyelo, Timo ODV, PHFat, Kyle Watson, Dean FUEL, Protoculture, Abby Nurock, Fresh and Euphonik and many more.

The 5FM stage, hosted by Roger Goode, will see Kyle Cassim, Pascal & Pearce, Ms Cosmo, Guy Herman, No Method, PH, Strange Loving and more keeping that 5FM energy high all night long.

British production duo CamelPhat is the biggest selling act on Beatport of all time and their new single Rabbit Hole is racing up the charts. The pair are riding the crest of an international wave right now, having recently sold out all five nights of their UK and Ireland tour.

Here is a list of the international DJs who will be taking the stage:

DJ Snake

William Sami Étienne Grigahcine, known professionally as DJ Snake, is a French DJ, record producer and music programmer from Paris. DJ Snake debuted on the international scene with singles Bird Machine and Turn Down for What in 2013.

The Return of Dash Berlin

Jeffrey Sutorius, previously the frontman of Dutch supergroup Dash Berlin who is now carrying on the moniker solo, will be bringing The Return of Dash Berlin to the festival to reintroduce local trance fans to the iconic project in all its glory.

Jamie Jones

Jamie Jones is a Welsh DJ, producer and two-time DJ Awards winner. Ultra’s award-winning underground brand Resistance will offer groovy house and techno vibes from headliner Jones.

The Hot Creations label-head and respected tastemaker will be making his South African debut.

Afrojack

Nick van de Wall, professionally known as Afrojack, is a Dutch DJ, music programmer, record producer and remixer from Spijkenisse. In 2007, he founded the record label Wall Recordings; his debut album Forget the World was released in 2014.

Luciano

A Chilean-born house and techno legend, having influenced the scene for years and, as a five-time DJ Awards winner and 10-time nominee, he has helped promote the underground electronic music scene in Chile and around the world.

His DJ sets are strongly influenced by Latin American music and his hypnotic sets are world-renowned.

CamelPhat

They are riding the crest of an international wave right now with recent collaborative hits such as Cola with Elderbrook, Breathe with Cristoph and Be Someone with Jake Bugg.

This British DJ and production duo, consisting of Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala, formed in Liverpool in 2004. They have had major hits in the last few years and also played festival stages around the world.

Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano

A Dutch DJ and record production duo from Amsterdam, both DJs are of Surinamese descent and are accustomed to renowned labels.

Info

28 February at The Ostrich Farm, Cape Town

29 February at Expo Centre, Nasrec, Johannesburg

For the full lineup and tickets visit ultrasouthafrica.com

