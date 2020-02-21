New Red Bull documentary reveals unfiltered look into the making of Teyana Taylor’s dream show

Red Bull announced the release of a new documentary featuring cultural icon, Teyana Taylor.

The 60-minute documentary, titled Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia, examines the creation and collaborative process of Teyana’s iconic performance at Red Bull Music Festival New York, working alongside a team of talented creatives, producers, stylists, choreographers and more.

Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia grants fans a front-row seat to the inner workings of Teyana’s creative process as she concepts and prepares her dream show. Raw and unfiltered, she allows cameras to capture every step of this painstaking process, from hours of tireless training, meltdowns, and more.

Through the film, Teyana candidly shares with viewers her personal experiences as a female powerhouse in the male-dominated music industry all while balancing motherhood, marriage, and her career.

Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia is an emotional journey with the hardest-working woman in show business.

“I’m starting my own house. It’s gonna be called House of Petunia. It’s all my visions brought to life,” Teyana explains in the film.

“The House of Petunia will be my most ambitious show to date. I’m extremely nervous because the show means a lot to me.”

In the 60-minute, making-of documentary, fans can watch as Red Bull works with Teyana and her team, including Nikki Taylor (her mom and manager), Iman Shumpert (husband), Carrington (band director) and Coco Gilbert (lead choreographer), while they work through the creative process of bringing the House of Petunia show to life. The documentary also features appearances from Usher, Fabolous and Method Man.

Watch Red Bull’s Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia on YouTube and Red Bull TV.

