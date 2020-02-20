All signs point to #CastleLiteUnlocks Cardi B

In just over two hours, the rest of the country will finally be privy to what is arguably the worst kept secret this year; who the headline act is for the 2020 instalment of the #CastleLiteUnlocks concert.

On Monday morning, the Castle Lite announced a new ticket price special for their flagship event without revealing who concert-goers would be purchasing the tickets for.

“Castle Lite will release a limited number of Early Bird tickets this week. These tickets will begin selling at the jaw-dropping price of R50 and will increase by an additional R50 every 30 minutes. So, the longer you wait to snatch up your tickets the more expensive they will become,” the brand announced in a statement.

They also teased fans by adding “be the first to get your tickets and you could be the first know who we’re unlocking.”

They then shared a promotional video featuring rapper Youngsta CPT on a video call where he found out who the headline act is.

“Yoooo that’s kak mad. Yo bru I don’t evens listen to her like that but nah, salute, you shocked me. I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect that name,” said Youngsta to the person on the other side of the video.

A keen-eyed Twitter user by the name of Siyabonga Nkosi @Siya___ revealed on Thursday, ahead of the brand’s official announcement, that the answer has been hidden in the coding of the brands official reveal countdown website all along.

Its Cardi B they're unlocking @castlelitesa y'all can't keep it a secret pic.twitter.com/7mUXKgUSp9 — Siyabonga Nkosi (@Siya___) February 20, 2020

Other Twitter users visited the website to check if it was true and lo and behold, it is.

That’s why their site crashed… that cardi B comment was more important than fixing a bottleneck problem of their site their devOps team garbage #CastleLiteUnlocks https://t.co/126JSEVOMr — ANDY (@AndyCocaine) February 20, 2020

For the next two hours, early bird tickets will still be on sale on the official website at a discounted price. So, now that you know who’s coming, you might want to snap up some tickets.

