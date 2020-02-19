Youngsta CPT hints that #CastleLiteUnlocks’ headline act is a woman

Rapper Youngsta CPT once again got the timeline buzzing with speculation about who this year’s #CastleLiteUnlocks headline act could be, after he referred to the mystery act as “her” in a video call with an unidentified member of the Castle Lite team on Wednesday.

With just over 24 hours to go until the name of this year’s headline act is revealed, the brand once again teased fans with some even promo in the form of a video of Youngsta on a video call where he found out who the headline act is.

In the video, he can be heard saying “yoooo that’s kak mad. Yo bru I don’t evens listen to her like that but nah, salute, you shocked me. I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect that name.”

No guessing what @YoungstaCpt just found out!

Make sure you get your early-bird tickets from 3pm tomorrow on https://t.co/5sDh6bYlmn, and you could be the first to find out who will be headlining #CastleLiteUnlocks ????. pic.twitter.com/JHJcakTMhR — CastleLiteSA (@castlelitesa) February 19, 2020

Fans who had previously guessed that rappers such as Da Baby, Megan The Stallion and Roddy Ricch were in the running to be announced as this year’s act immediately got excited at the mention of a “her.”

Did he just say "Her"? I still think it Cardi B ???????? #CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/geMs0Wi6hL — Roc ????????‍♂️???? (@RocWorldwide) February 19, 2020

Where are you guys getting this idea that the artists is a her, or did I miss something? ????????‍♂️#CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/wDzUX76NJh — Rémo (@doneboyremo) February 19, 2020

I told y'all on Monday it's Cardi. I'm so ready shem #CastleLiteUnlocks https://t.co/zFqMVTiGtf — YT: Media Girl Chronicles (@mediagirl_za) February 19, 2020

Since the video was posted five hours ago, the list of names has since been narrowed down to Nicki Minaj, Megan The Stallion and Cardi B, who is clearly a fan favourite.

The official announcement will be made tomorrow.

On Monday morning, the brand announced a new ticket price special for their flagship event without revealing who concert-goers would be purchasing the tickets for.

“Castle Lite will release a limited number of Early Bird tickets this week. These tickets will begin selling at the jaw-dropping price of R50 and will increase by an additional R50 every 30 minutes. So, the longer you wait to snatch up your tickets the more expensive they will become,” the brand announced in a statement.

They also teased fans by adding “be the first to get your tickets and you could be the first know who we’re unlocking.”

