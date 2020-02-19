Music 19.2.2020 02:57 pm

Apple Music song stories tap SA RnB sensation Elaine as the latest featured artist

South African RnB artist Elaine | Image: Supplied

The singer and songwriter reveals the thoughts and emotions which carried her through the creative process on her hit single ‘You’re The One’.

Apple Music Song Stories has gone behind the music with South African RnB singer and songwriter Elaine, who revealed the thoughts and emotions which carried her through the creative process on her hit single You’re The One.

Elaine is a creative powerhouse with a flair for RnB and Trap Soul and she is said to take her inspiration from artists like her idols Lauryn Hill and Béyonce.

Her knack for combining lyrics relating to her personal experiences with a sound ranging from upbeat to mellow has endeared her to many a young South African, many of who identify as “Elaine stans” (fans).

In conversation with Apple Music about her single You’re The One, taken from her debut number one Apple Music EP Elements, Elaine said: “I was just trying to highlight the fact that being open and honest in relationships is so important….it doesn’t get any deeper than that.”

