Apple Music song stories tap SA RnB sensation Elaine as the latest featured artist

Apple Music Song Stories has gone behind the music with South African RnB singer and songwriter Elaine, who revealed the thoughts and emotions which carried her through the creative process on her hit single You’re The One.

Elaine is a creative powerhouse with a flair for RnB and Trap Soul and she is said to take her inspiration from artists like her idols Lauryn Hill and Béyonce.

Her knack for combining lyrics relating to her personal experiences with a sound ranging from upbeat to mellow has endeared her to many a young South African, many of who identify as “Elaine stans” (fans).

Elaine is just getting started and it excites me so much. — nonikwaa (@noniiee_n) February 18, 2020

Whoever hurt Elaine kopa o bethe repeat so we can get more music. — mr pati afta pati (@nuevothato) February 10, 2020

Let's appreciate this talented lady Elaine, Her music is on another level. ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/mdMRTynWf7 — DENZEL. (@DenzelHD) February 13, 2020

In conversation with Apple Music about her single You’re The One, taken from her debut number one Apple Music EP Elements, Elaine said: “I was just trying to highlight the fact that being open and honest in relationships is so important….it doesn’t get any deeper than that.”

Watch Song Stories on Apple Music where I talk about the story behind my single ‘You’re The One' @AppleMusic #SongStories pic.twitter.com/ICIpDsVtyL — Elaine (@elaineofficial_) February 14, 2020

