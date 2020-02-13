Tasha Cobbs Leonard confirms she will still perform in SA

Tasha Cobbs Leonard is still coming to South Africa, despite cancelling two Johannesburg shows that were scheduled to take place in February.

The American gospel singer will be performing for the Magic Music Sessions at Sun Arena in Pretoria on 25 April.

Leonard issued a statement saying that the other tour, organised by Gospel Concert Events, was cancelled because of poor ticket sales.

“This in no way impacts my appearance at Magic Music Sessions,” she added.

The Magic Music Sessions, which celebrates five years of existence in 2020, focuses on memorable experiences while taking the audience on a musical journey.

The session is a showcase of seasoned artists performing alongside a live musical band.

Expect to be taken on a soulful journey by the legendary Reverend Benjamin Dube, Dr Tumi, Soweto Gospel Choir, Mahalia Buchanan, Mohlapuli Brothers and Sethu.

Tickets for this usually sold-out event are available at Webtickets and Pick n Pay stores from R300.

