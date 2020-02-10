 
 
Music 10.2.2020 11:47 am

Gauteng’s youngest hip-hop dancer wows audiences with his moves

Brian Sokutu
Gauteng’s youngest hip-hop dancer, Akhumzi Nkosi. Picture: Supplied

At the age of two, while at creche, Nkosi created his own dance floor, with impressive moves that wowed the audience.

He may appear diminutive and slim, but when you put Gauteng’s youngest hip-hop dancer Akhumzi Nkosi on stage, his performance is bound to dazzle you. Attesting that there is nothing impossible, Nkosi – commonly referred to by admirers as “AK” – can jump, crawl and swing, to the delight of audiences. “They say the sky is the limit, but I have no limit,” Nkosi said in an interview attended by his supportive mother, Pertunia Sibanyoni. Nkosi, who recently turned nine, has been collecting awards, numerous enough to fill his bedroom at his West Rand home – in recognition of his...
