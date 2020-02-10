Gauteng’s youngest hip-hop dancer wows audiences with his moves

He may appear diminutive and slim, but when you put Gauteng’s youngest hip-hop dancer Akhumzi Nkosi on stage, his performance is bound to dazzle you. Attesting that there is nothing impossible, Nkosi – commonly referred to by admirers as “AK” – can jump, crawl and swing, to the delight of audiences. “They say the sky is the limit, but I have no limit,” Nkosi said in an interview attended by his supportive mother, Pertunia Sibanyoni. Nkosi, who recently turned nine, has been collecting awards, numerous enough to fill his bedroom at his West Rand home – in recognition of his...

He may appear diminutive and slim, but when you put Gauteng’s youngest hip-hop dancer Akhumzi Nkosi on stage, his performance is bound to dazzle you.

Attesting that there is nothing impossible, Nkosi – commonly referred to by admirers as “AK” – can jump, crawl and swing, to the delight of audiences.

“They say the sky is the limit, but I have no limit,” Nkosi said in an interview attended by his supportive mother, Pertunia Sibanyoni.

Nkosi, who recently turned nine, has been collecting awards, numerous enough to fill his bedroom at his West Rand home – in recognition of his rare talent.

Sporting his signature Mohawk hairstyle, the Grade 3 Ridgeville Primary School pupil is celebrated locally and has wooed crowds as far afield as Amsterdam.

Describing how Nkosi’s love for dancing started at an early age, his mother said: “He would dance around the house, in the car and at his grandparents’ home.

“He would dance to music being played – more of Kwaito, general love songs – and sing along to his favourite tunes.

“At school, he has equally been a top achiever. He is my inspiration.”

At the age of two, while at creche, Nkosi “created his own dance floor, with impressive moves that wowed the audience during an international evening showcasing India”.

Said Sibanyoni: “Among the audience was Jive Pros Dance Studio owner Happy Seitlhamo, who took interest in his dancing.

“In 2014, Akhumzi signed up for hip-hop classes, while still at creche. He soon became too advanced compared to other kids his age and had to be brought to the dance studio.

“After some hesitation, I relented to requests for him to attend dance studio lessons and paid for his tuition – something that led to him featuring at the Gauteng dance championship.

“My support in his success has indeed paid off – something he continues to cherish.”

Perhaps Sibanyoni’s biggest surprise was when Nkosi – after a 14-hour long flight to Amsterdam – emerged out of a suitcase and started dancing before crowds in a competition that saw him being awarded a trophy for coming up tops.

“Since then, the dancing has never stopped,” said Sibanyoni.

Good values, dedication in his school work and dance have been key in propelling Nkosi to greater heights.

– brians@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.