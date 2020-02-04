Tasha Cobbs Leonard postpones SA shows

Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s much-anticipated concerts, that were scheduled in Johannesburg this weekend, have been postponed.

The American gospel star was set to perform two shows at the Ticketpro Dome in Northgate on Saturday and Sunday.

According to a statement released by organisers, the concerts were postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

“The Tasha Cobbs Leonard concerts due to take place at Ticketpro Dome on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 February 2020 have been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

“However, the organisers assure fans that they are in final discussions with Tasha Cobbs Ministries to reschedule new dates for October 2020.

“Gospel Concert Events apologises to concert fans for the inconvenience caused by the postponement of the shows. ”

This would have been Cobbs Leonard’s second visit to South Africa. She previously performed for the Encounter Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre in 2017.

All tickets bought through Computicket’s website will automatically be fully refunded to the credit card that was used for the purchase.

Those who bought their tickets in-store would need to go to their nearest Computicket, Shoprite or Checkers outlet to process their full cancellation.

The cut-off date for all refunds will be 5 March 2020. No refund requests will be entertained after this date.

(Compiled by Yasmeen Sewnarain)

