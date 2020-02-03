Riky Rick’s Cotton Fest shuts down Newtown

South African hip-hop artist Riky Rick, together with some of SA’s finest talent, shut down the inner city this past weekend with over 10,000 concertgoers attending his second annual Cotton Fest.

Cotton Fest showcases the diversities in hip-hop and other popular SA music genres through fashion and music.

With over 100 local acts performing across three stages, cotton eaters came out in their numbers from different corners of the country to participate in the annual festivities.

The lineup featured a mix of both well-known and young emerging South African artists, including AKA, Kwesta, Emtee, Nadia Nakai, KO, Nasty C, Shane Eagle, and Sho Madjozi.

The event took place at The Station in Newtown on 1 February.

A performance from Riky Rick on an elevated moving stage, seen in South Africa for the first time, had the audience in awe.

“Thank you all for the continued love and support. Cotton Fest 2020 is not about me at all. It’s about the great people we have in this industry coming together and creating history for the people.

“I’m humbled by all the performers who gave up their time to come spread love with us. I’m humbled by the fans who came in their numbers to spread love with us. All three stages were unforgettable.

“Thank you so much for being part of this movement. This is only the beginning. Love you guys. Let’s do it again soon?” he said on Instagram.

