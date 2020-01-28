The 2020 Grammy Awards roundup

This year’s Grammy Awards were mundane, but did highlight a new wave of music artists like Lizzo and Billie Eilish, who both found success.

Lizzo doesn’t fit the norm of a popular artist and Eilish is young (under 20). Yet both were able to lead nominations this year – and both won big.

Eilish arguably won the evening thanks to bagging Record of the Year, as well as a few other gramophones as the award ceremony wore on (including Song of the Year).

But it was Lizzo who led the awards in 2020 with the most nominations. At least she was able to bag a few – the most important being Best Pop Performance for her hit “Truth Hurts”.

One of the biggest snubs again has been awards season darling Taylor Swift. Previously, she performed well at the Grammy’s, but her 2017 album Reputation, as well as her 2019 album Lover received a few nominations – but no awards.

Some of the big performances of the night included Ariana Grande and Lil Nas X.

All of it felt a bit subdued after huge performances like Cardi B, J.Lo and Camilla Cabello last year.

Yet the 2020 ceremony, clocking in at around four hours, did keep entertainment high.

From fashion to winners, there was a good mix to keep the audience on its feet.

South African, or even African-born artists, who received nominations included Trevor Noah for Son of Patricia in the Best Comedy Album category, as well as Indie artist Gregory Alan Isakov for his folk album Evening Machines.

Isakov was in the country in November performing with British act Passenger.

Another big African act that made the nominee-list was Burna Boy. His album African Giant was nominated in the category Best World Music Album.

All in all, the 2020 Grammy Awards weren’t short of surprises, mostly thanks to Eilish who not only won, but is now the youngest ever artist in the history of the awards to do so.

