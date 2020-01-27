Johannesburg International Mozart Festival returns

The 2020 Johannesburg International Mozart Festival is gearing up for a number of performances that are perfect for a family day out.

No matter the generation, indulging in and learning more about classical music is a special experience for everyone, and his year’s festival has a number of events crafted for family fun.

“This year’s festival is geared for family entertainment with a little something to keep every member of the family engaged in local and international bridge-building under the auspices of the festival.

“The theme of unity is central to the ideas followed this year, which is particularly apt for South Africa, especially considering the recent win at the rugby world cup: stronger together!” says artistic director Florian Uhlig.

Having translated some of Mozart’s inspiring characteristics into the 21st century, this year the festival is shaped around celebrating the birth of Beethoven – who was intrinsically inspired by Mozart – 250 years ago.

As such, the theme for the festival this year is based on Beethoven’s quote “Alle menschen werden brüder” which means “all people become brothers”. This theme of unity has a special resonance for South African families who will be able to participate in a diverse programme of concerts and cultural events over 10 days.

Uhlig explains: “The diversity of the festival places great emphasis on interdisciplinary approaches, providing innovative intersections between “classical” repertoires, new music, improvisation, film, dance, theatre and contemporary South African art.”

While the full festival programme is available on join-mozart-festival.org, the following performances are ideally suited to deliver a great entertainment for the whole family:

Chamber orchestra concert

Taking place on 25 January at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 4pm, this concert features music from three continents and delivers the works of:

• Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767)

“Grillen Symphonie”

• Alberto Nepomuceno (1864-1920)

“Serenata Para orquestra de cordas”

• Cláudio Santoro (1919-1989)

“Ponteio”

• Antônio Carlos Gomes (1836-1896)

“O Burrico de Pau”

• Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959)

“Bachianas Brasileiras No.4”

• César Guerra-Peixe (1914-1994)

“Mourão”

• Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)

“Eine Kleine Nachtmusik K525”

“First Movement – Allegro”

• Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

“Romance in F Major Op.50 No.2”

There will be a performance by Mzwandile Twala on violin along with classic pop songs, township kwela, gospel and afropop performed by the Buskaid Soweto String Ensemble with vocals by Cecelia Manyama, Tumi Mapholo, Mathapelo Matabane, and Tshegofatso Matabane.

Buskaid is an organisation provides an opportunity for children from poor backgrounds to learn classical stringed instruments to the highest possible standard.The children in the programme have formed their own professional orchestra with a unique repertoire and playing style.

