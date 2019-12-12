Ariana Grande teases new live album

The pop star has revealed on social media that the long-teased Sweetener Tour live album is finally on its way.

“Swt live available to pre save now,” Grande wrote on Instagram alongside a video with footage from her ongoing Sweetener World Tour.

The hitmaker also shared the track list for the upcoming live album via an iMessage screenshot on her Instagram Story.

The full-length will be comprised of 29 songs spanning from her 2013 debut Yours Truly to her 2019 thank u, next.

Among them are fan favorites from Grande’s latest albums such as “7 rings” as well as a live cover of Cole Porter’s “My Heart Belongs to Daddy” and an exclusive medley of “Right There”, “You’ll Never Know” and “Break Your Heart Right Back”.

While no release date came with the announcement, Grande teased on Twitter that the live album will likely arrive before the end of the year.

If so, the project would mark Grande’s third album in just over two years, arriving on the heels of her 2018 Sweetener and her 2019 thank u, next.

In addition to releasing a new live album, Grande has recently scored five nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards, including for Album of the Year.

Her smash hit “7 rings” also earned two nominations for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, while her collaboration with Social House, “Boyfriend,” scored a nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The hitmaker has also been named the most-streamed female musician of the decade by Spotify, beating out the likes of Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Sia and Beyoncé.

“i keep rereading this to make sure it says what it says. i didn’t even debut til three years into the decade. thank u for listening and caring. appreciate and love u always,” Grande wrote on Instagram following the announcement.

