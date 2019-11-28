Celebrate Park Acoustics’ 100th concert at the Voortrekker Monument

Park Acoustics and Pringles is celebrating their 100th Sunday concert this weekend with a huge lineup at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria.

If you’ve ever been to the concert you know it is amazing.

This time the lineup will feature The Narrow, Jack Parow, Gereformeerde Blues Band (during the 30-year anniversary of Eet Kreef), BCUC (fresh from the European circuit) and the creator of SA’s favourite summer hit Biggy.

The monthly live concert series, with its epic panoramic views of Pretoria, gets feet moving. And this event is no different.

The concert will be held at the bottom venue inside the old picnic site where Mango Groove and many other great acts were hosted.

The lineup

Pringles Main Stage

10.30am Bad Peter

11.35am Hot Water (Duo)

12.40pm BCUC

1.45pm Biggy

2.15pm Gereformeerde Blues Band

3.20pm Jack Parow

4.30pm The Narrow

GRIET Birthday Stage

10am Kid Robot

11.30am DSCO Cam

1pm Abby Nurock

2.30pm 2lani The Warrior

4pm Pierre Johnson

5.30pm Trancemicsoul

7pm Haezer vs Niskerone

Info

Make sure to buy your tickets.

Gates open at 10am so arrive early to get good seats inside the fort.

There will be tickets on sale at the gate but will be limited as the day progresses.

You can bring your own picnic basket (alcohol is allowed, but no glass).

If you don’t want to pack, the following facilities are available: bar, food stalls, merch shop, nature trails for hiking and mountain biking.

Voortrekker Monument (pay separately).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.