Music 28.11.2019 10:13 am

Boity is SA’s first female hip hop rapper to go platinum

Citizen reporter
Boity Thulo. Picture: Instagram

She says she’s also working on an album.

Boitumelo ‘Boity’ Thulo is slowly owning her throne after announcing that she received her plaque for her first single that has reached platinum status – a first for a South African female hip hop rapper.

Wuz Dat, featuring rapper Nasty C, was released just over a year ago and has been topping charts since.

Apart from featuring in other songs, she released her single Bakae, which also received positive feedback from her fans.

Now she says she’s working on a platinum-status album.

This as DJ Zinhle celebrates reaching 5.3 million streams in three months for her single, Umlilo.

