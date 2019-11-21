Key nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards

Record of the Year
“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” — H.E.R.
“Talk” — Khalid
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album of the Year
“I,I”- Bon Iver
“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Lana Del Rey
“When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go” — Billie Eilish
“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande
“I Used to Know Her” — H.E.R.
“7” — Lil Nas X
“Cuz I Love You” — Lizzo
“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend
Song of the Year
“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker
“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins
“Lover” — Taylor Swift
“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey
“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman
“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Music Video
“We’ve Got to Try” — The Chemical Brothers,
“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr
“Cellophane” — FKA twigs
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
“Glad He’s Gone” — Tove Lo
Best Rap Album
“Revenge Of The Dreamers III” — Dreamville
“Championships” — Meek Mill
“I am > I was” — 21 Savage
“Igor” — Tyler, The Creator
“The Lost Boy” — YBN Cordae
Best Rock Album
“Amo” — Bring Me The Horizon
“Social Cues” — Cage The Elephant
“In The End” — The Cranberries
“Trauma” — I Prevail
“Feral Roots” — Rival Sons
Best Pop Vocal Album
“The Lion King: The Gift” — Beyoncé
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
“thank u, next” — Ariana Grande
“No. 6 Collaborations Project” — Ed Sheeran
“Lover” — Taylor Swift
Best World Music Album
“Gece” — Altin Gun
“What Heat” — Bokante & Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley
“African Giant” — Burna Boy
“Fanm D’Ayiti” — Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet,
“Celia” — Angelique Kidjo
