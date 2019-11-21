Key nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the Year

“I,I”- Bon Iver

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“I Used to Know Her” — H.E.R.

“7” — Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” — Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins

“Lover” — Taylor Swift

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Music Video

“We’ve Got to Try” — The Chemical Brothers,

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr

“Cellophane” — FKA twigs

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

“Glad He’s Gone” — Tove Lo

Best Rap Album

“Revenge Of The Dreamers III” — Dreamville

“Championships” — Meek Mill

“I am > I was” — 21 Savage

“Igor” — Tyler, The Creator

“The Lost Boy” — YBN Cordae

Best Rock Album

“Amo” — Bring Me The Horizon

“Social Cues” — Cage The Elephant

“In The End” — The Cranberries

“Trauma” — I Prevail

“Feral Roots” — Rival Sons

Best Pop Vocal Album

“The Lion King: The Gift” — Beyoncé

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

“thank u, next” — Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project” — Ed Sheeran

“Lover” — Taylor Swift

Best World Music Album

“Gece” — Altin Gun

“What Heat” — Bokante & Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley

“African Giant” — Burna Boy

“Fanm D’Ayiti” — Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet,

“Celia” — Angelique Kidjo

