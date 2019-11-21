Kwaito star Kabelo Mabalane becomes Rhema Church pastor

Kabelo Mabalane, one of the founding members of legendary kwaito group TKZee as well as a successful solo artist, was ordained as a pastor at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Johannesburg on Sunday.

His wife, actress Gail Mabalane, was also in attendance.

Mabalane has been with Rhema Church since 2005, starting as an usher, The Sowetan reports.

“There are certain processes to go through and it’s not about jumping hoops. It’s not like you go through a process like you write exams. People need to see you walking in and out; and wanting to serve God and his people,” Mabalane told the publication on Wednesday.

“What happened on Sunday at the ordination is something that had happened in my heart [a] long time ago. It was just a matter of making it official and bestowing the title upon me,” he added.

The musical artist has come a long way since admitting to being a drug addict and seeking help.

In his 2015 memoir, I Ran For My Life, Mabalane also goes in detail about his drug addiction. He started experimenting with drugs as a youngster who had nothing else to do.

After dropping out of Wits, he spent a lot of time in Diepkloof using drugs with other young men.

“Having disappointed my parents in the academics department… [it] put a lot of pressure on me. I wanted to forget about my failures and escape.”

When his music career took off, he could afford drugs such as cocaine and ecstasy.

“It wasn’t so much the drugs that helped me create, it was actually the insecurity with facing the other talented musicians in the industry and the producers.”

Mabalane also admitted he was addicted to sex, but chose not to go into detail about that out of respect for his wife, Mabalane.

Mabalane founded TKZee in 1996 with Tokollo Shabalala and Zwai Bala. They are known for hits such as Shibobo, Fiasco and Palafala.

Apart from music, he is also known for being a fitness freak, going from being overweight to losing more than 40kg and completing multiple Comrades Marathons.

After getting clean, dedicated himself to spreading the word about living a healthy lifestyle, including as the host of reality television show Kabelo’s Boot Camp.

