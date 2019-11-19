Kanye West announces ‘Jesus is King Part II’ in collaboration with Dr. Dre

Last month, West unveiled his ninth studio album, “Jesus is King,” which was named to reflect his recent recommitment to Christianity.

Although the gospel-infused opus suffered from a chaotic album rollout, the rapper recently announced that he is working on the follow-up to “Jesus is King” with legendary producer Dr. Dre.

“Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon,” he announced in a post on Twitter, which also features a photo of the pair in the recording studio.

Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon. pic.twitter.com/wTKFgXQQXQ — ye (@kanyewest) November 18, 2019

Although details about the album are still scarce to this date, “Jesus is King Part II” would likely continue West’s foray into taking gospel rap mainstream.

This past September, the musician reportedly announced that he will no longer be making secular music, stating that he will solely focus on making “only gospel from here on out.”

“Jesus is King Part II” would also mark West’s first official collaboration with Dr. Dre, who Yeezy described in a previous Rolling Stone essay as “the definition of a true talent.”

At the time, the rapper also added that “Dre feels like God placed him here to make music”– a statement in tune with the recent declarations that West made while paying a visit to renowned televangelist Joel Osteen in his Houston megachurch.

“I know that God’s been calling me for a long time and the devil’s been distracting me for a long time. Jesus has won the victory. I told you about my arrogance and cockiness already. Now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for him,” West stated.

In addition to announcing “Jesus is King Part II,” the musician revealed earlier this week that his first-ever opera, “Nebuchadnezzar,” will debut on November 24 at Los Angeles’s Hollywood Bowl.

Invite artwork by Nick Knight pic.twitter.com/U7IBqe1Gxk — ye (@kanyewest) November 17, 2019

The upcoming opera will be directed by his frequent collaborator and Italian performance artist Vanessa Beecroft, with music by his Sunday Service collective as well as Peter Collins & Infinities Song.

