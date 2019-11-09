Apple music introduces analytics for artists

The platform called Apple Music for Artists is coming out of BETA and will now be available for every artist on Apple Music.

Artists or their teams can sign up and claim their account at artists.apple.com in order to be able to gain access to invaluable streams and sales data that will assist in their day-to-day or long-term strategic planning.

The platform has been years in the making and has received the necessary improvements after Apple listened to and incorporated feedback from the artists currently participating in the BETA phase of the rollout.

“The result is an industry-leading tool for artists and their teams that we believe is the very best available,” said Apple in a statement.

Apple Music for Artists will launch as a brand new standalone iOS app for iPhone and will provide a level of detail beyond anything currently available including: