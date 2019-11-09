Top local and international celebrities reveal their favourite summertime playlists on Apple Music

Apple Music has launched its Summertime Sounds campaign featuring playlists from some of South Africa and the world’s biggest celebrities and influencers.

It includes a broad selection of playlists curated by top celebrities and musicians from South Africa and around the globe including; Boity, Pearl Thusi, Rich Mnisi, Kendall Jenner, DJ Zinhle, Jeannie D, Nadia Jaftha, Nakhane, Kim Jayde, Nandi Madida, Khalid, Shawn Mendes, Celeste Ntuli, the Sobekwa Twins, Karen Zoid, Terry Pheto and many more.

“African music is on the rise so my playlist comprises mostly African music. This makes me so proud because we are producing quality music that is also appreciated by the rest of the world. We are producing sounds that are true to us,” said DJ Zinhle when asked about her playlist.

“These are songs that either lift my soul or help me go through certain emotions whether comfortable or uncomfortable. Music marks time and sometimes takes me back to a beautiful moment,” added Zinhle’s bestie Pearl Thusi.

Thusi’s eclectic pick ranges from Brenda Fassie’s Weekend Special and Coldplay’s Fix It to Rihanna’s Love on the Brain and Tracy Chapman’s She’s Got Her Ticket.

Boity – whose tracks include some of her own hits as well as Sho Madjozi’s John Cena track and music by Samthing Soweto, Beyonce, Chris Brown and Drake – says she picked the songs “because I feel that it is the perfect playlist to not only motivate me to go hard in the gym and be about my business but to also create the perfect vibes for a great summer.”

In addition to the playlists from local and international celebrities, Apple Music also features a range of other summer playlists such as Songs of the Summer, Summer Vibes, Poolside Chill, Summer Waves, Summer Heat and Summertime Essentials.

With over 50 million songs, Apple Music offers a free 3-month trial with no commitment and is ad-free. Apple Music is available on iPhone and iPad and also for download from Google Play for Android devices.

