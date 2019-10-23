AKA becomes first SA hip hop artist to score Diamond certification

Rapper AKA has become the first hip hop artist of his generation to receive multi Diamond certification status in South Africa and he celebrated this at a private dinner last night in Bryanston, surrounded by loved ones and close friends.

Co-founders of the label Vth Season, Raphael Benza and Ninel Musson, handed him a huge Supa Mega plaque with his platinum and diamond certifications after he achieved more than 1,700,000 units sold and over two billion streams.

According to a statement issued by Vth Season, multiple AKA singles have achieved a prestigious level of sales.

“One Time is certified Diamond and, more significantly, Dreamwork is certified 5x Diamond. The World Is Yours is certified 8x platinum and Caiphus Song also 8x platinum.”

“Thank You. I am beyond blessed to receive this amount of LOVE AND APPRECIATION. I don’t actually have the words to explain how it feels. GOD is great. The greatest of all time. #1 on my list of hottest MC’s,” tweeted AKA to mark the occasion of this accolade.

“Kiernan is a once in a lifetime musician that has not only changed the lives of many people in his personal life but has changed the South African music landscape as we know it,” added Benza.

Congratulations to Kiernan for another first and unprecedented milestones… 6 x Diamond Award… That's over 2 Billion Streams.. Thanks to @vthseason and everyone involved.. pic.twitter.com/QsuLYMMbZJ — BENZA (@raphaelbenza) October 23, 2019

