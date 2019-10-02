Music 2.10.2019 04:17 pm

Black Coffee includes AKA and Tom Misch in this year’s Music is King line-up

Tom Misch. Picture: Instagram/Tom Misch

Durban has been included in the set this time around.

London musician and producer Tom Misch has been announced as the headline act on Black Coffee’s Music is King set to take place in December. Misch will be sharing the stage with AKA, Sjava, Samthing Soweto, the Distruction Boyz, Muzi and Moonchild Sanelly.

Black Coffee announced the line-up on Wednesday and pleased his fans with an AKA inclusion and seemingly squashing their social media beef. This year’s instalment with take place over two days – in Johannesburg on December 14 at the Ticketpro Dome, and Durban on December 15 at Kings Park Outer Fields.

