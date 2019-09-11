Van Pletzen drops music video for ‘Awaken The Legehness’

Remember the time before Die Antwoord became problematic? When it was kooky and conceptual?

Well, filling that space is Van Pletzen, who dropped their music video for Awaken The Legehness yesterday.

The music video is SA’s first kung fu-style film and combined with the satirical electro-rave of the two-part outfit, it’s a summer part (that’s if you’re tired of singing My naam is Adriaanus).

The music video that clocks in just over six minutes is also Van Pletzen’s fifth collaboration with Early B.

“It has been more than a year since the release of our debut album, Kak Lekke Vibe, and DJ Nax and I have now got a much deeper understanding about the Legehness and what we are all about. One might even say we have now become masters in the sacred art of Legehness,” jokes Peach van Pletzen.

The song deals with “awakening the lekker”, poking fun at an overused Afrikaans word while creating a ridiculously catchy bop on top of that.

Van Pletzen always wanted to make a kung fu movie, so when the song, which references Liu Kang kicks and Bruce Lee, rolled around it was a match made in eclectic heaven.

Shot over two days in the middle of winter in Brixton, Parkwood and Parkleigh, the duo again teamed up with PJ Kotze.

The video sees Early B transformed into a Shaolin monk showcasing his nunchuck skills and unleashing ancient wisdom plus deep meditation vibes. It’s pretty much eye candy in glorious 4K.

