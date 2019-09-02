Kalawa Jazmee and Ten City to spice up DStv festival

A record-breaking gathering of performers will unite on September 21 and 22 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival.

Game-changing record label Kalawa Jazmee Records will present a selection of their most time-honoured acts.

The bosses of “KJ Records”, Oskido, Mahoota, Spikiri and Mjokes, will blast out indigenous house and kwaito rhythms along with DJ Zinhle, Thebe, Tamara Dey, Alaska, BOP, Vetkoek vs Mahoota, Don Laka, Winne Khumalo, T’zozo, Professor, Uhuru, Heavy K, Nokwazi, Dr Malinga, Character, Candy, Mafikizolo, and Busiswa.

Boom Shaka, Trompies and Bongo Maffin will also perform.

From the US, Ten City will grace the Delicious Main Stage with their funky grooves on September 22.

This sensational ’90s R&B and house vocal group was one of the main exponents in the development of deep house, blending funk and thumping beats to create a sound previously unheard of, turning the tables on the dance scene.

The trio’s well-known track, That’s the Way Love Is, hit number one on the US dance charts which shot them to even greater heights along with the singles Devotion and Right Back to You.

On stage live for the first time in South Africa, Ten City has an irresistible style.

These great musicians join Corinne Bailey Rae, Raphael Saadiq, Tiwa Savage, Ralf Gum All Stars, Shekhinah, Lira, Shimza, Cassper Nyovest, Ms Cosmo and many more at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival.

Ticket prices range from R550 for a Delicious Early Bird General Access Day Pass, to R4 370 for the Ambassador Luxury Suite Day Pass, allowing access into different areas of the festival grounds.

