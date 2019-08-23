Kagiso Rabada flexes his musical muscle

South Africa’s fast-bowling sensation and Red Bull athlete Kagiso Rabada recently joined self-taught producer & DJ Da Capo at the Red Bull Music Studios in Cape Town for a jam session.

According to Red Bull Music, Rabada spends most of his free time, away from the cricket pitch or the gym, composing mainly house tracks on his laptop and was eager to bounce his catalogue off Da Capo.

While Rabada is not planning a music career any time soon, the 24-year-old has been surrounded by music his whole life as his family is very much a part of the church and they enjoy gospel music. One of his cousins is also a house music DJ.

In his teens, Rabada’s dad purchased some music software which he found himself playing around with and so his hobby was born.

Though the studio session started off with the two chatting about their musical influences and running through Rabada’s tracks, they soon found themselves collaborating very naturally and began laying down the start of a very punchy house track, explained Red Bull Music.

“It was a good day! I’ve always admired Da Capo and his music, so to be able to spend time together, to be able to pick his brain and then collaborate on a track was pretty special,” said Rabada in a statement.

Da Capo said: “It was a great experience being with Kagiso in studio, he has a very good ear for music. I was able to share basics with him on production and some tips I use to produce.

“While going through his music library, I was inspired by the work and that’s how we came to make the song together. He had a lot of input on the song and he even added vocals too.”

READ NEXT: Just who exactly are the three new Proteas Test selections?

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.