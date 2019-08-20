Toni Braxton adds South Africa to her ‘As Long As I Live’ tour schedule

Earlier today, Grammy award-winning songstress Toni Braxton confirmed that she would once again perform in South Africa when she brings her ‘As Long As I Live’ tour to Johannesburg and Cape Town later this year.

Event promoter Glen 21 Entertainment, in association with McDonald’s and powered by Kaya Fm 95.9, will be making this event a possibility to commemorate her 25th anniversary in the music industry.

The Johannesburg show will take place on November 9, 2019, at the Ticketpro Dome and the Cape Town show will be at the Grand Arena, Grandwest Casino, on November 12.

“There have been moments when I felt defeated, felt I let myself down,” said Braxton in a statement reflecting on her silver anniversary.

“Even if I fail, music gives me enough strength to try something different. I’ve come full circle—yet there are still so many things to do,” she added.

Braxton said she was still in love with music and the possibilities it afforded.

While in the country, Braxton is also set to visit the Ronald McDonald House Charities™ (RMHC™) South Africa in association with McDonald’s.

RMHC™ South Africa is a non-government, non-profit organisation established in 2012 that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and wellbeing of children and their families.

This is done by providing accommodation closer to medical facilities to families with sick children, as well as other things, such as the new 27-bedroom Ronald McDonald House which is located on the top floor of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital.

According to McDonald’s, published research shows that the house helps families cope better and focus on the needs of their sick child because of the support they receive from staff, volunteers, and other families staying alongside them at the house.

Johannesburg ticket prices range from R790 to R2,880 for hospitality packages which can be booked directly from TicketPro. Cape Town ticket prices range between R650 and R1,310.00 and are available from TicketPro and selected Spar outlets.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.