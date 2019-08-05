The 10 most streamed female artists in SA on Apple Music

Apple Music is celebrating Women’s Month in South Africa by highlighting the music of the country’s most visionary female artists, like boundary-breaking local icons Sho Madjozi (fresh from her BET award for best international artist), Lady Zamar, Karen Zoid, Shekhinah, Amanda Black, Msaki and Simmy.

These inspiring artists have been asked to curate their own exclusive female-centric playlists for fans to stream or download.

Shekhinah said: “Music is my first language, no matter where in the world I am.

“I chose these songs to represent all the places I’ve been and favourite moments I have lived. Each one holds a special place down memory lane and each artist is a queen in their own way and space. These are must-know hard hits on my playlist.”

Black described her inspiration, saying: “This playlist consists of women who inspired me as a budding musician and also women who still inspire me now.

“My peers motivate me to push boundaries and challenge myself. The legends remind me of when I was still dreaming and motivate me to keep going.”

Apple Music’s Visionary Women campaign aims to highlight how female musicians have shaped, shifted and enriched the music landscape.

Plus, Apple Music will feature two exclusive playlists, Who Run The World and Top Women in Streaming.

Apple Music’s leading playlist, Mzansi Soul, will also feature SA’s top female artists for the month of August.

Apple Music’s top Mzansi streaming women:

1. Shekhinah

2. Lady Zamar

3. Karen Zoid

4. Lebo Sekgobela

5. Simmy

6. Karlien van Jaarsveld

7. Zonke Dikana

8. Amanda Black

9. Juanita du Plessis

10. Ntokozo Mbambo

