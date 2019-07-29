Post Malone announces new album on the way

Post Malone dropped the news in the middle of his headlining performance at the Cheyenne Frontiers Days festival, which ran from July 20 to 29 in the US state of Wyoming.

“I’ve got some pretty awesome news, and the reason my voice is kinda f*cked is because I was in the studio for the last three days and we just finished up the new album, and I think it’s gonna be pretty god damn out of sight,” the Texan rapper told the crowd.

The announcement was captured by fans in the audience and shared on social media.

Although details about the forthcoming album are still scarce, the project will follow Post Malone’s sophomore effort Beerbongs & Bentleys, released back in April 2018.

Since then, the musician has dropped Goodbyes in collaboration with fellow rapper Young Thug. The accompanying music video, which stars American actress Kathryn Newton, has already amassed more than 38 million views on YouTube.

Ahead of the release of his third full-length album, Post Malone will embark on his Runaway North American tour, which will kick off on September 14 in Tacoma, Washington.

Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will also join the Psycho singer on the road, making stops in 29 cities across the US.

