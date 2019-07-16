Busiswa, Moonchild Sanelly featured on Beyonce’s Lion King-inspired album

South Africans were pleased when Beyonce revealed the tracklist for her new Lion King-inspired album The Lion King: The Gift. Not only was the BeeHive pleased that they would be getting new music from Queen B, but they also celebrated our very own Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly.

The two musicians were featured on track 12 titled My Power, along with Nigeria’s Yemi Alade. The last track is Beyonce’s Spirit, which has already received positive reviews from her fans. The album, executive produced by Beyonce, also features contributions from Pharrell, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino and daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

The 14-track album will be out this Friday, while the movie also hits South African cinemas on the same day.

Check out the track list below:

The Lion King: The Gift:

01 Beyoncé: Bigger

02 Beyoncé: Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)

03 Tekno / Yemi Alade / Mr. Eazi: Don’t Jealous Me

04 Burna Boy: Ja Ara E

05 Beyoncé / Kendrick Lamar: The Nile

06 Beyoncé / JAY-Z / Childish Gambino: Mood 4 Eva

07 Salatiel / Pharrell / Beyoncé: Water

08 Blue Ivy Carter / SAINt JHN / WizKid / Beyoncé: Brown Skin Girl

09 Tiwa Savage / Mr. Eazi: Keys to the Kingdom

10 Beyoncé: Otherside

11 Beyoncé / Shatta Wale: Already

12 Tierra Whack / Beyoncé / Busiswa / Yemi Alade / Moonchild Sanelly: My Power

13 070 Shake / Jessie Reyez: Scar

14 Beyoncé: Spirit

Check out Spirit below:

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

