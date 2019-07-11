Music 11.7.2019 03:59 pm

Cardi B teases new song celebrating daughter Kulture

AFP Relaxnews
Cardi B. Picture: AFP/KENA BETANCUR

Cardi B. Picture: AFP/KENA BETANCUR

It is still unclear whether the untitled song will ever be released as a standalone single.

Cardi B has unveiled a snippet of an unreleased song to celebrate Kulture’s first birthday.

The rapper posted part of the yet-untitled track on Instagram, along with a slideshow of her daughter.

Throughout the snippet, she raps about the stress of experiencing pregnancy while being scrutinised by the public and the press.

“Hearing public opinions about my private decisions / And there right there, see, is enough to drive you crazy,” she raps.

“Complete strangers talking about my baby / Coming from people that never used to check for me / They brought opinions but nothing off the registry,” Cardi B spits.

The song notably features a sample of American rapper Eve’s 1999 hit Love Is Blind.

“I made this song one day before I turned in my album and Eve gave me the green light for the beat. I was so grateful! She a real one!,” she wrote in the caption.

It is still unclear whether the untitled song will ever be released as a standalone single, as it has not been included in the rapper’s debut album Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi B shared her latest single Press last May, unveiling the provocative accompanying music video shortly after.

She has also teased that her sophomore album will be released later this year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Is Cardi B about to drop a makeup line? 10.5.2019
Beauty looks from Cardi B that you can steal 20.2.2019
Cardi B: From tacky stripper to classy Grammy Award winner 20.2.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 