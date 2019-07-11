Cardi B teases new song celebrating daughter Kulture

Cardi B has unveiled a snippet of an unreleased song to celebrate Kulture’s first birthday.

The rapper posted part of the yet-untitled track on Instagram, along with a slideshow of her daughter.

Throughout the snippet, she raps about the stress of experiencing pregnancy while being scrutinised by the public and the press.

“Hearing public opinions about my private decisions / And there right there, see, is enough to drive you crazy,” she raps.

“Complete strangers talking about my baby / Coming from people that never used to check for me / They brought opinions but nothing off the registry,” Cardi B spits.

The song notably features a sample of American rapper Eve’s 1999 hit Love Is Blind.

“I made this song one day before I turned in my album and Eve gave me the green light for the beat. I was so grateful! She a real one!,” she wrote in the caption.

It is still unclear whether the untitled song will ever be released as a standalone single, as it has not been included in the rapper’s debut album Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi B shared her latest single Press last May, unveiling the provocative accompanying music video shortly after.

She has also teased that her sophomore album will be released later this year.

